Arville Phillip (A.P.) Whitt, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

A.P. was born on January 28, 1931 in Cedar Bluff, VA, the sixth child to the late George Dewey Whitt and Annie Steele Whitt. In addition to his parents, A.P. was preceded in death by his first wife Claudia Shipman Whitt, son Jeffrey John Whitt, and four of his sisters: Evelyn Addison, Iris Smith, June Jarrell, and Edith Mullins.

Mr. Whitt was a strong Christian man that believed strongly in the power and grace of God. A.P. enjoyed studying his Bible, reading it through several times each year, once as much as eleven times in one year. He was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church.

Mr. Whitt was a veteran of the United States Air Force (USAF) and a school teacher for over 30 years, teaching the sciences and Bible. He was an avid juggler and genealogist; a gardener and animal lover, and a strong family man. A.P. exhibited a great zeal for life in everything he did. He had an enthusiasm that was unequaled and a demeanor that was always positive.

Survivors include his wife, Kay, of Gray, TN, one daughter; Kyndra Braun, of Tacoma, Washington; two sons: Phillip Whitt of Tacoma, Washington and Dan Whitt of Paulsbo, Washington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Living Word Church of God in Gray, TN. A reception with friends will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, please remember the family in your prayers. Proverbs 16:3.

Thank you to those who have faithfully and diligently cared for us during this time and a special thanks to Wellmont Hospice of Bristol.

