CHURCH HILL - Alma Bellamy Strong, 85, of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 25, 1932, in Scott County, VA to the late, Isaac and Lillie Wooten Bellamy.

Alma was a loving, caring and generous lady who always made others feel like family. Spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren play sports brought her the greatest joy in life.

She was a devout Christian and a member of Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir.

Mrs. Strong retired as a Bookkeeper from Sullivan South High School following fourteen years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of sixty-six years, Don Strong; daughters, Donna Bivins (Jerry) and Jill Carico (Michael); son, Jeff Strong (Ramona); grandchildren, Charity Portwood (Brice), Jeremiah Bivins (Ashley), Adonia Kennedy (Kevin), Tyler Strong, Sarah Strong, Carson Carico, Aeryn Carico and Marisa Jewell Carico; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Bellamy (Marilyn); and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 11:00 am until 1:45 pm at Sullivan Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with her son, Pastor Jeff Strong, officiating. Music will be provided by family members and combined choirs from Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church and Sullivan Baptist Church.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Alma’s honor be made to Morrison Chapel United Methodist, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665 or Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Mrs. Strong’s caregivers, Claudene Haney and Sharon Johnson for their compassionate care, and a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially, Carrie Grills and Patsy Mosley.

The care of Alma Bellamy Strong and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.