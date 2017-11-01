Samuel Jessie Burke III

He was born to Samuel and Natalie Burke on May 2, 1950 in Dante, Virginia and was a longtime resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee. He is survived by his loving wife, Nicki Burke, three children, Carlo Gerarde and his son Corbin, Beau Gerarde and his daughter Milania, and Natalie Michels, her husband Joseph and their daughter Quinn, three sisters, Jayne Ambrose, Teresa Burke and Rebecca Burke, nieces, nephews, and life-long friend Tom Lloyd.

Raised in a military family, he graduated in 1968 from Frankfurt High School-Frankfurt, Germany and spent some of his formative years living at Fort Richardson and Wildwood Station in Alaska where he discovered his love of fishing. Sam served as a Sgt. in the Air Defense Artillery branch of the US Army as a HAWK missile radar technician.

Music was Sam’s passion. A gifted bass player and vocalist he was invaluable to the musical community. Following his stint in the Army as a young man, he became active in music and traveled extensively as a road musician. Since settling in the Tri-Cities he became a member and major contributor to many popular musical ensembles including the Jonesborough Novelty Band, the Johnson City Symphony, Steve Sheehan, Mirage, the Road Company, the Bill Perkins trio, the Normaltones, the Jazz Annex Trio, Blue Rapture, the Richard Houser/Greg Smith ensemble, Lightnin’ Charlie and the Upsetters, Frito Puente, and the Mudbugs. As a member of the Jonesborough Novelty Band for 25 years, he helped to raise over $50,000 to benefit Habitat for Humanity. His knowledge and abilities made him a go-to sessions player and valued member of any musical project that was fortunate enough to attract him to join.

Sam was a faculty member in the Department of Computing at ETSU for 15 years. As director of the department’s Using Information Technology component, he was responsible for providing computer knowledge to over 2000 students per year. His legacy will live on with all of the students fortunate enough to have learned from him.

For over 35 years, Sam was an integral part of the National Storytelling Festival in his role as Festival Tent Manager Coordinator. His work led to the continual refinement and seamless experience for festival attendees for decades. His love for the Storytellers, festival staff, audience, and the festival itself was evident in all of the work he did. His kindness and gentleness were hallmarks of his work.

Sam loved life. He loved his job, his family, his music, and above all his wife. Sam and Nicki’s marriage was a miracle of compatibility- each treated the other as if they felt they’d gotten lucky beyond any expectation. “What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”

Sam’s spirit, joy, and talents will be celebrated on Friday, November 3 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough with visitation from 5:00-7:00 and an informal service to follow. Memorial contributions in Sam’s honor may be made to the Washington County Humane Society.

