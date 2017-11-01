KINGSPORT - Paul “Peanut” Baxter, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 29, 2017 at his residence.

He was born June 30, 1940 in Sullivan County, TN to the late, Laurance and Florence Myers Baxter.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, watching NASCAR racing and football. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family.

Mr. Baxter retired from Power Equipment Company as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Hope Baxter Brewer; son, Thomas Eugene Baxter; son-in-law, Larry Smith; sister, Helen Marie Baxter and an infant brother.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Janice McCurry Baxter; daughter, Deborah Smith; sons, Rob Barrett (Beverly), Chris Baxter (Susan); grandchildren, Travis Barrett, Rebecca Darnell, Kevin Young, Darin Brewer and Jonathan Barnett; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Makenzie, Kevin, Cooper and Ty; sisters, Virginia McClain (Ms Perry), Shirley Vineyard (Ms Charlie) and Earline Haga (Larry); brother, Bobby Baxter (Margaret); several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Music provided by Oscar Harris, Misty Venett and Rob Barrett.

A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section N. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Paul’s honor be made to Shades of Grace United Methodist Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Avalon Hospice especially, Misty Venett for their compassionate care of Paul.

The care of Paul “Peanut” Baxter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.