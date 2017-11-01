KINGSPORT- Norman Payne, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday night (October 29, 2017) at Wexford House following a brief illness.

A gathering of friends will take place on Thursday (November2, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bloomingdale Baptist Church or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the son, Butch Payne. A private graveside service will take place on Friday (November 3, 2017) at Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery in Rogersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Payne family.