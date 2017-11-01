BLOUNTVILLE- Mary Teresa Lay Calhoun, 68, of Blountville went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 28th at Holston Valley Hospital with her husband and daughters by her side.

A visitation will be held at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, where Mary was a faithful member on Thursday (November 2, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a funeral service being conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Hal Calhoun, Pastor Todd Jennings, and Pastor Mark Ball, officiating. Music will be provided by the Moneyhun family.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday (November 3, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Ray Sybert, Jamey Gillenwater, Russ Gillenwater, Jake Gillenwater, Mike Calhoun and Rick Hurlock serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 154 Anco Place, Kingsport, TN 37664.

