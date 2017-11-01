Mary Ryans, 79, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County.

Mary was a member of Fairview Holiness Church. Mary was a well known song leader for many different churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, J.W. Ryans; son, Michael Ryans; special grandson, Brad Carter; parents, Paris and Isabelle White; and 8 siblings.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Jennette Ryans Carter; 2 sons, Glen Ryans and girlfriend, Kelly Pitts, and Chris Ryans and wife, Stephanie; 2 grandchildren, Matt Ryans and girlfriend, Victoria, and Amber Ryans; brother, Howard White and wife, Debbie; several nieces and nephews; and special dog, Rowdy.

Special thanks to Mae Jones, Kelly Pitts, Betty White, Jan Quillen, and her nurses Kirsten Harris and Cathy Puckett for the loving care that was given to Mary.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Mark Sexton, Pastor Leonard Dixon and Evangelist Shelton Meade.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at Mullins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Light, Jimmy Ryans, Lawrence “Tip” Defreece II, Randy Mullenix, Larry Ryans, Anthony Moore, Danny Moore and Glen Ryans.