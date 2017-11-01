JONESVILLE, VA - Mary Ruth Williams, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hagan Williams; father and mother, Albert and Lou Marcum Poteet; sisters, Mildred Sue Willis and Janet Easterly; brother, Joe Poteet; brothers-in-law, Millard Willis and Barney Easterly.

She is survived by her daughter, Edith (Danny) Bowen of Jonesville and her son, David (Lillie) Williams of York, SC; grandson, Scott (Jodie) Bowen of Ewing, VA; granddaughter, Lisa Bowen of Jonesville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary Ruth and Hagan owned and operated Williams Electric Service in Jonesville for many years.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Billy Marcum officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3 at the Millers Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession.

The family would like to thank Wellmont Hospice for the excellent care given to our Mother and also the caregivers who took such loving care of Mother at home. Thank you also to Dr. Molony and his staff and the staff at Jonesville Drug.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Millers Chapel Cemetery, Attn: Otis Howard Russell, P.O. Box 889, Jonesville, VA 24263 or to the Poteet Family Cemetery, c/o Jerry Cheek, 2433 Red Fletcher Road, Jonesville, VA 24263.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.

Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Williams family.