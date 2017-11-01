CHURCH HILL - Mark W. Mahoney, 58, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2017 after fighting a lengthy illness of cancer.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Baptist faith. He was a pipe fitter and was a former employee of TRW.

He is preceded in death by his father Van W. Mahoney, several uncles and aunts.

Mark is survived by his mother Roxie S. Mahoney; two children, Shane W. Mahoney, wife Rachel, and Kristin A. Wilmoth, husband Brad; three grandchildren Colton, Zach & Anistin.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday November 2nd, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Dr. Chris Crabtree officiating.

The family wishes to extend thanks to his dearest friends, neighbors & family which he cherished.

