DUFFIELD VA - Freda Bowen, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Oct 30, 2017) at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting. She had a bachelor’s degree and worked for I.B.M. and Johnson & Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Ruby Russell; and her sons, Mark Daniel Cole and Ike Bowen.

She is survived by her children, Jack and Melanie Cole, Glen Bowen, Billy Bowen, Victor Bowen, and Vickie Bowen.

Visitation will be held on Thursday (Nov 2, 2017) from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Burial will be private.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Bowen Family.