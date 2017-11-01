KINGSPORT - Emmitt C. (Jim) Fields, age 84, passed away at his home in Kingsport on October 29, 2017 after a battle with cancer.

Emmitt was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Jessee Fields Elam and Preston “Prentiss” Fields one brother, Ross Fields, two sisters, Marcella Fritz and Virginia Malone.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Fields of the home; daughter, Cathy Skiba and husband Bob of Kingsport; grandson, Christopher Morris of Kingsport; granddaughter, Stacy Morris of Kingsport; great grandson, “His Little Buddy”, Derek Ludwig of Kingsport. Emmitt is also survived by two brothers; Lonnie Fields and wife Nancy of Kingsport, Luchen “Bob” Fields and wife Emoline of Kingsport; one sister, Frances Dorton of Kingsport, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Allison Bennie of Home Helpers and Avalon Hospice for their compassion and support.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, Virginia from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Jessee Cemetery off Black Gum Road in Duffield, Virginia. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 to go in procession.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Fields family.