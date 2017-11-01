Elizabeth Jane Isenberg (Tiny), beloved wife, mother, and sister, went to be with her Lord Sunday, October 29. 2017, following a brief illness at home.

Born February 26, 1956 in Sullivan County to Margaret Pearl Ferguson (Cross) and Wilburt Jay Cross, both deceased; she also had one deceased

sister, Sue Cross.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Isenberg; daughter, Sherry Mungwira; three grandchildren, Chelsea Hughes, Dylan McCracken, and Austin McCracken; one great-grandchild, Connor Hughes; three brothers, Erful Cross, Stoney Ball, and Tony Ball; and three sisters, Joyce Daughtery, Virginia Briggs, and Linda Cross.

Elizabeth enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, and taking in all of God’s beautiful artwork. She was a very good cook and liked to make meals and desserts for her family and those she loved. She also had a love for animals, taking pleasure in watching deer, birds, groundhogs, and all of nature.

Elizabeth, as a mother and sister, we will have a terrible time letting you go. We will miss your big brown shining eyes and warm smile. You were always looking out for us and putting our needs before your own. Even in the end, you were more worried about us than yourself.

Elizabeth, as my wife, I will never forget how wonderful and blessed I was to have had you share your life with me. I don’t know how I am going to be able to sit by a babbling brook again (as we did for so many years) without you by my side. You always waited for me to get home from work so that we could then do things together. Now I wait to go home to you in heaven so that we can be together again. All your family loves you and I will love you forever. Your hubby, Cecil

Mom, everything I am today is because of you, because of your open spirit, willingness to love everyone and everything. You taught me how to enjoy life, openly love and to always laugh. You didn’t teach me how to live without you. I will hold an empty part in my heart until you hold me again in Heaven. Love, your only child, Sherry Ann.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Ron Bradshaw officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.