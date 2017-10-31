KINGSPORT - Ralph Kenneth Satterfield, age 86, of Kingsport, entered his eternal home on October 29, 2017 after a valiant battle with a long illness at Preston Place Assisted Living.

His firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

He was born in Blackwater, VA and resided most of his life in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ralph was retired from the Kingsport Press, Hawkins County, TN. He was a member of Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. He was very passionate about the work of the Shriner’s organization as it related to their children’s hospital and always participated in their annual paper sale until he was physically unable. Ralph was an avid gardener and loved to spend time working in his yard and flower garden.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca (Becky) Satterfield Russell (Phillip Kolwyck) of Franklin, TN, Elizabeth (Betsy) Satterfield Winegar (Jody) of Kingsport, TN; four grandchildren, Chance Russell, Darby Kolwyck and McKenna Russell and Katelyn Winegar. He is also survived by his sister, Gwen Satterfield Anderson of Kingsport and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Johnson Satterfield; his parents, Marshall and Virda Satterfield; two sisters, Mary Satterfield and Patsy Satterfield Nottingham; five brothers, Williard K. Satterfield, Louis H. Satterfield, Robert L. Satterfield, Burleigh L. Satterfield and Marshall T. Satterfield, Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff at Preston Place Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care provided to Ralph.

A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 12:30pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to Amedisys Foundation at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or the Shriners Hospitals for Children at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

The care of Ralph Kenneth Satterfield and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.