KINGSPORT- Norman Payne, 77, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday night (October 29, 2017) at Wexford House following a brief illness.

He was born in Mooresburg, TN and had resided in Kingsport the majority of his life. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Holston Defense in 1998. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Elizabeth Payne; parents, Roy and Ruth Payne; a sister, Jean Parsons; half-brother, Roy Lee Payne, Jr.

Norman Payne is survived by his children, Norman (Butch) Payne and wife, Tammy, Jeffrey Scott Payne and wife, Linda, Donna K. Shepherd and husband, Anthony, Michael (Jo-Jo) Payne; his 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremy, Jason, Jonathan, Cierra, Torrey, and Elizabeth; 3 great grandchildren, Kinley, Jackson, and Easton; brothers, Roy L. Payne and Gil Payne; a special friend, Linda Markham along with several nieces and nephews. A special thank you goes out to Wellmont Hospice and to the Wexford House for the special care given to Norman.

A gathering of friends will take place on Thursday (November2, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bloomingdale Baptist Church or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the son, Butch Payne. A private graveside service will take place on Friday (November 3, 2017) at Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery in Rogersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to American Heart Association, 4708 Papermill Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Payne family.