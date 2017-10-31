BLOUNTVILLE- Mary Teresa Lay Calhoun, 68, of Blountville went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 28th at Holston Valley Hospital with her husband and daughters by her side.

Mary was born on March 18, 1949, in Harlan, KY. Her parents moved to Kingsport when she was ten years old. During her senior year at Ketron High School, Mary was cruising Broad Street with friends when she met the love of her life. Nine months later, she and Gary Calhoun eloped. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 17th, 2017.

Mary served beside Gary as a Pastor’s wife for over 30 years at Parker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. A humble servant, Mary would often be found working in the Ladies Auxiliary or volunteering for youth activities. She directed numerous weddings, and hosted many showers.

But her greatest blessings of all were her grandchildren. “Mamaw Mary” attended every school function, athletic event, dance recital, band and choral program and musical endeavor. She made props, costumes, concessions and crafted donations to support her grandchildren as well. She was such a strong presence in their lives that even their friends and teachers knew her as Mamaw.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Albert and Sadie “Dean” Lay; one grandchild, Baby Sybert; and father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Calhoun.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rev. Gary Calhoun; devoted daughters, Mrs. Ray (Angie) Sybert and Sabrina Gillenwater; loving grandchildren, Russ and Jake Gillenwater, and Mariah, Alyssa, and Kendra Sybert; one sister, Mrs. Rick (Becky) Hurlock; two brother-in-law’s and their wives, Rev. Hal and Brenda Calhoun, and Mike and Teresa Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

A visitation will be held at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, where Mary was a faithful member on Thursday (November 2, 2017) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a funeral service being conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Hal Calhoun, Pastor Todd Jennings, and Pastor Mark Ball, officiating. Music will be provided by the Moneyhun family.

A graveside service will be conducted on Friday (November 3, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Ray Sybert, Jamey Gillenwater, Russ Gillenwater, Jake Gillenwater, Mike Calhoun and Rick Hurlock serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, 154 Anco Place, Kingsport, TN 37664.

