“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” Matthew 5:4

Juanita Dorton Short, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2017. Spending most of her life in Kingsport, she was a graduate of Sullivan High School and attended East Tennessee State University.

Born February 10, 1930 she is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Denham Short; beloved daughter, Tamara Short Schafer; parents, Mace Fortner Dorton and Robert F. Dorton; brothers, Ralph Cecil Dorton, Jack Curtis Dorton, Arthur Guy Dorton, and Stanley R. Dorton; sisters, Dorothy Hixson and Naomi Vines.

Nana will be greatly missed by her grandchildren. She was a generous, loving and kind grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Tanya Noel and husband Steve of Colonial Heights; five grandchildren, Denham Schafer, Taylor Schafer, Nicholas Noel, Spencer Schafer, and Macy Schafer; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Shelton; brothers, Bobby Howard Dorton and wife, Shirley, and Charles Larry Dorton; sister, Martha Ann Dorton; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joe Green officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Steve Noel, Jim Schafer, Denham Schafer, Nick Noel, Spencer Schafer and Josh Shelton.