KINGSPORT - Isabel Smith Taylor, age 96, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on October 31, 2017 at Asbury Place. She was born June 23, 1921, and was a life-long resident of Kingsport, TN.

She had been a member of First Baptist Church for over 80 years and was a member of the Hannah Class. Isabel was a 1939 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended Lindenwood (College) University, St. Charles, MO, and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a founding member of the Kingsport Junior Book Club.

She was the daughter of the late Dr. Samuel Logan Smith and Maude Woolsey Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Preston H. Taylor, and their daughter, Linda Ann Taylor; sisters, Madelyn Clemens and Helen Tipton Weddle; and an infant granddaughter, Wendy Ann Taylor.

Isabel is survived by two sons, Preston H. Taylor, Jr. and wife, Beth, of Bristol, TN, and Samuel S. Taylor of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Stacy Bennetts and husband, Liam, of Evans, GA, Preston H. (Trey) Taylor III and wife, Whitney, of Bristol, TN, and Tiffany Owen and husband, William, of West Palm Beach, FL. She is also survived by three great-grandsons, Brady Bennetts and Austin Bennetts of Evans, GA, and Preston Taylor IV of Bristol, TN; and one great-granddaughter, Allison Isabel Owen of West Palm Beach, FL.

A family burial service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.