KINGSPORT – Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Smith met her Savior early Saturday morning on October 28, 2017. Today, she dwells in the house of the Lord and with the knowledge her family is at peace that through Jesus Christ we will see her again at a family reunion.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Libby Smith will be conducted on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her home church, Calvary Baptist Church 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN. with her son’s Brandon and Bradley Smith officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm with the service at 7 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2017 at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery in Blountville, TN.

Pallbearers will include members of her family.

Donations may be made to the Gideons or to Calvary Baptist youth ministry in her memory.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Smith Family.