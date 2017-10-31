Charlotte Garrett Jeter

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.

The care of Charlotte Jeter and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.