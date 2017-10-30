KINGSPORT - Ora Collins, 97 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side.

Mrs. Collins was born in Scott County, VA on September 13, 2017 to the late Elder Loon and Mary Jane Culbertson Campbell. She resided in Kingsport most of her life and retired with over 27 years from the nursery at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of Hope Primitive Baptist Church which she dearly loved.

Mrs. Collins was a loving, devoted and caring, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents are her husband, Charlie “Buck” Collins; daughter, Georgia Ruth Byrd; sisters, Mary McClellan, Irene Salyers, Cornie Powers and Benita Edison; brothers, Earl Campbell and Jerry Campbell; great-grandson, Christopher Higgins; and great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kylie Large and Nolan Thomas Williams.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Dorette Penley (James); brother, Charles “Lundy” Campbell (Wanda); grandchildren, Sheree Anderson (John), Kathy Higgins (Larry), Taina Williams (Carlos), Karen Elliott, James Penley (Leigh), and Jeff Byrd (Kim); several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2017 in the Garden of Resurrection at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Elder Phil Flanary and Elder Chad Crawford officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org. The family would like the express their gratitude to the staff of Wellmont Hospice, especially Becky and Sky for the care and compassion given to Mrs. Collins and the family.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com . The care of Ora Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.