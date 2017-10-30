Michael Jacob King

Mr. King was born October 8, 1950 in Kingsport, TN. to the late Charles and Zenda Owens King.

Mr. King was a 1968 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. He attended UT, ETSU, Tri-Cities Tech, Mid-Western State, and the Airforce Defense Language Institute. Mr. King achieved one Bachelor of Science degree, and three Associate Degrees. Mr. King went on to be a Sergent in the United States Air Force, a North Vietnamese linguist, an oil field roughneck, he worked in manufacturing and design, and was a teacher and mentor for at risk children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, reading, and working puzzles.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara Howell King; 2 daughters and their husbands, Kerri & Todd Davis, and Mary & John Molder; 4 sons and their wives, Michael & Lindsey King, Geeter & Nikki Lowe, Robert & April Lowe, and Joshua Dain Lowe; 1 brother and his wife Charles & Cindi King; he also leaves behind his grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Hull; Axton, Lindsey, and Jeremy Lowe, Colton Fleenor, Joseph Odom, very special grand-daughters Sara and Whisper; as well as 2 special nephews, Kaleb King and Sam King.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM. funeral services will immediately follow the visitation service at 12:30 PM pm with Reverand Dorothy Hall officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 PM. Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 PM.

Pallbearers for Mr. King will be John Molder, Ray Lowe, Axton Lowe, Shawn King, Josh Lowe, Gary Cross, and Rob Lowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark King, Caleb King, and Sam King. The family would like to give a special thanks to John Molder Plumbing for being there for Mr. King and his family through difficult times.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Mr. King by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).

Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home Gray, TN. is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Michael Jacob King.