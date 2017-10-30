Margaret Haney
•
Today at 4:07 PM
SENECA, SC - Margaret Alice Huffman Haney, 90, 115 Gillespie Road, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Born in Lambertville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Margaret Knechel Huffman. Mrs. Haney was a homemaker and formerly worked for Ethicon, Inc. She also was a member of Midway Memorial United Methodist Church in Tennessee.
Survivors include a son, Walter Herbert Haney of Salem; and two sisters, Doris Synder and Shirley Washburn. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Hattman.
No formal services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com