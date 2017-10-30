Margaret Haney

Born in Lambertville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Margaret Knechel Huffman. Mrs. Haney was a homemaker and formerly worked for Ethicon, Inc. She also was a member of Midway Memorial United Methodist Church in Tennessee.

Survivors include a son, Walter Herbert Haney of Salem; and two sisters, Doris Synder and Shirley Washburn. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Hattman.

No formal services will be held.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com