KINGSPORT - Jo Ann Crawford Hammond, 86 of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 28, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Jo Ann was born April 4, 1931 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Ervin Crawford and the late Leona Hood Crawford. She was a retired teacher’s aide having worked at Long Island, Sullivan West and Cedar Grove schools. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William “Bill” Carlee Hammond; three children: Tim Hammond, Tammy Horton and husband Mitchell and Randy Hammond and wife Lori; four grandchildren: Chris Russell, Jessica Schaus, Jacob Hammond and Cody Horton; one great-grandchild: Ayden Russell and a special niece: Valerie Goins.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Jo Ann Hammond will be conducted on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Wayne Bledsoe officiating. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 11:00 in the Garden of The Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park with Tim Hammond, Randy Hammond, Mitch Horton, Chris Russell, Jacob Hammond and Cody Horton serving as pallbearers. Randy Goins, Dr. Dave Berry and Wayne Bledsoe will be serving as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November, 1, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Meadowview Pkwy #100, Kingsport, TN 37660. All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com .