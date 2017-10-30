My Chains are Broken

George (Rich) Boshaw passed away on October 28, 2017. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Fleming and grandson, Justin Fleming.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Carol; daughter, Leila Boshaw (Dave Skinner) grandchildren, Tyler, Paige, Max, Laura (Eddie); son, Richard Brian Boshaw; great-grandchildren, twins: Jaxon and Ava. He was also a step-up-to-the-plate dad to Lisa (Michael) Johnston, Charles (Patricia) York, David (Melissa) York; grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Brett, Tina, Tonya, Lisa and Stephanie; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was a Navy Veteran, where he served as a baker. This led to his love of cooking for his family and friends. He never met a stranger and everyone loved him and his many stories of Navy times and fishing.

At his request, his body was donated for research. There will be no funeral service. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wellmont Hospice or Second Harvest.