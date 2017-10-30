KINGSPORT - Ethel Marie Carr was born November 25, 1936 and went be with the Lord and Savior on October 28, 2017.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Carr, Chris Mullins, Casey Lewis, Matthew Carr, Toby Johnson, and Chad Carr. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Life Care Center of Gray for their care and support over the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at 950 West Farris Rd. Greeneville, South Carolina 29605 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Carr family.