“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6 (ESV)

KINGSPORT – Elizabeth (Libby) Ann Smith met her Savior early Saturday morning on October 28, 2017. Today, she dwells in the house of the Lord and with the knowledge her family is at peace that through Jesus Christ we will see her again at a family reunion.

She is survived by her husband, Ellis Smith, of whom they shared more than 50 years of marriage.

Together, they had three boys. Two sons by birth: Rev. Brandon Smith of Raceland, LA. And Rev. Bradley Smith and wife Sharon of Tuscaloosa, AL. Their third son Chad Thompson and wife Amy of Ocala, FL. Was a precious gift of God and is often considered “momma’s favorite son.”

Libby loved her grandkids whether they were by birth or by the grace of God. Her grandchildren are: Cameron and Madison Smith, Josh and Luke Thompson along with many other children whom she cared for either in the church nursery or their neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Cromwell and Mary Ruth Strong, Siblings, Charles Cromwell Strong, Jr., Peggy Marie Strong Dean, Myrtle Ellen Strong, Donald Eugene Strong, David Herman Strong, William Thomas (Dub) Strong. She is survived by her youngest brother Derryl Wayne Strong, Sr. and wife Tonda.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Libby Smith will be conducted on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at her home church, Calvary Baptist Church 1238 Pine Street, Kingsport, TN. with her son’s Brandon and Bradley Smith officiating. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm with the service at 7 pm. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am Thursday, November 2, 2017 at East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery in Blountville, TN.

Pallbearers will include members of her family.

Donations may be made to the Gideons or to Calvary Baptist youth ministry in her memory.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Smith Family.