Charlotte Garrett Jeter

She was born December 28, 1941 in Bluefield, WV to the late, Charles Henry Garrett and Edna June Sparks Garrett. Charlotte was a loving and caring lady who enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a retired Pharmacist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Floyd Jeter. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melissa Byrd and Christina McMurray; grandsons, Nikolas Calhoun and Joe Byrd; granddaughter, Tabitha McMurray; great-granddaughter, Avery Grace; sister, Shelia Miller.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 1:00-2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate.

The care of Charlotte Jeter and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.