BLOUNTVILLE - Audrey Irene Bussey Case, age 88, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness.

She is now in the arms of Jesus where there is no illness, pain, or suffering. Irene was of the Holiness faith; she was born in Lebanon, VA on January 3, 1929, but lived most of her life in Blountville.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Irene’s greatest joy in life was to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Viola Bussey of Church Hill, TN; infant sister, Rosamond; granddaughter, Rikki Mink; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Case. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James Earnest Case; son Donald Case; and two daughters, Sharon Copas (Ron) and Candace Mink (Rick); three grandchildren, Jason Copas, Shanna Green, and Alex Mink; seven great grandchildren; five sisters, MarieTrent, Betty Benton (Tommy), Louise Taylor, Frankie Yankee (Gary), and Joyce Bruner (Wayne).

The family wishes to thank Martha Baker (Visiting Angels), special friends, Barbara Hoskins and Diane White, and Amedysis Hospice for their care and concern.

Visitation for Mrs. Case will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home on November 1, 2017 from 12:00 to 1:00pm. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm immediately following the visitation, with services and special music led by Freddie and Sonya Redman. Interment services will on November 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, located at 2630 Highway 75. Serving as pallbearers will be Irene’s family and friends.

