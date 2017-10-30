Anne Ward Warlick Carson

She lived a wonderful life and told us she was ready and we shouldn’t be sad. She was kind, compassionate, beautiful, graceful, and generous. She filled her home with art, music, books, good food and good grammar.

She was 95 years old, born on February 23, 1922. She said her one regret was that she didn’t have the birthday 2/22/22, but had missed it by one day.

Anne was born and raised in Jacksonville, NC. She went to college at Salem in Winston-Salem and returned to Jacksonville where she met Bob Carson, a marine. They were married in 1948. A few years later they moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, where Anne lived for 56 years. She raised two children, Kevin and Drew-Anne and was a grandmother to Andrew, Tyler, Christopher and Amanda, and a great grandmother to Abbie, Aaron and Zack.

She was an executive’s secretary, a volunteer at a community rehab center, sang in the church choir and maintained a beautiful garden at her church in Kingsport. She loved to travel and visited many places around the world. She moved to Pittsboro to spend her last 4 years in her favorite state in the whole country in the care of her daughter Drew and son in law, Doug, and the Twin Rivers Independent Senior Community.

Anne influenced her family and the community with her wit, organizational skills, love and her heart for Jesus. She will be missed but is already on her next assignment: making heaven a brighter place. A private graveside celebration for the family will be held in Abingdon, VA.

