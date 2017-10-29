Roy Ronald Gilliam

He was a Retired Miner for the Paramont Coal Company and was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur William & Edith Pannell Gilliam and his wife, Delores Ann Herron Gilliam.

Surviving are his son, Ronald (Kimberly) Gilliam of Norton, VA.; two daughters, Angela (Dennis) Owens of Coeburn, VA., and Sonia (Jason) Marshall of St. Paul, Va.; a brother, Bobby Harold Gilliam of Lebanon, VA.; six grandchildren, Taylor Owens, JJ Marshall, Ethan Marshall, Destiny Hamilton, Haley Gilliam, and Brandon Gilliam; a great-grandchild, Bentley Lee Fields; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 30, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Eddie Rose officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery Norton, VA. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book on line. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.