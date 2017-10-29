KINGSPORT - Paul Edward Jeter, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at Wellmont Hospice House, Bristol, TN with his family by his side.

Paul was born to the late George and Pearl Smith Jeter in Hawkins County on December 9, 1926. He was a 1944 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from home in the years following. Mr. Jeter served in the U. S. Navy during WWII aboard the submarine chaser USS PC484 in the North Atlantic. Paul retired from Eastman Kodak Research Division with 42 years of service. He was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church for over 60 years and was also a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Gate City Masonic Lodge #35. Paul was an avid walker his entire life. He walked to and from work and continued following his retirement with a several mile walk every day even on vacation.

Paul married the love of his life, Anna Ruth Bruce Jeter on June 15, 1947. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He and Anne traveled many places but spent numerous Februarys in their favorite place, Hawaii. Paul took each of his grandchildren on their first airplane ride and took the whole family to Hawaii many times. He was devoted to his family and his church.

He was a very humble, quiet, sensitive, loving, trustworthy, and honest man. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Jerry Paul Jeter; brothers, Rowland Jeter and Stanley “Chick” Jeter.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 70 years, Anna Ruth Jeter; daughters, Deanna Jane Hobbs (Randall) and Joy Henshaw (Bob); four grandchildren, Amanda Hobbs, John R. Hobbs (Kristen), Rachel Meyer (Shane) and Jessica Connell (Lee); four great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Maxwell Connell, Ava Hobbs and Lincoln Meyer; great-grandson of the heart, Benji Cowden; brother and best friend, George A. Jeter (Iva); sister-in-law, Anita Jeter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. The Funeral Service will follow in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Amy Probst officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/Gate City Post #265.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Mafair United Methodist Church, 1049 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family would like to thank Wellmont Hospice Staff and Hospice House Bristol for their loving and compassionate care during this difficult time.

The care of Paul Edward Jeter and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.