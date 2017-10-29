Montgomery and Mueller

Anne Catherine Montgomery of Gadsden, AL and Nicholas John Mueller IV of Birmingham, AL, formerly of Kingport, TN, were married on May 20, 2017 at First United Methodist Church of Gadsden, AL at 6:00pm.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Montgomery of Gadsden, AL.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Mueller of Salisbury, NC, formerly of Kingsport, TN and Birmingham, AL.

Members of the wedding party included: Megan Mueller Smith of Rockwell, NC, formerly of Kingsport, TN, and sister of the bridegroom; Ryan Smith and Cole Smith of Rockwell, NC, brother-in-law and nephew of the bridegroom; and Sean Maginnis of Kingsport.

The bride graduated from Samford University in 2015 with a degree in nursing. She is employed at Gadsden Regional Hospital as an ICU nurse.

The bridegroom graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 2007 and attended the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is employed with the Birmingham Police Department.

Following a wedding trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the couple will reside in Gadsden, AL.