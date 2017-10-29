Infant Lucas Scott Henry

KINGSPORT – Lucas Scott Henry, infant child of Scottie Wayne and Elizabeth LeeAnne Smith Henry, went to be with the Angels in Heaven on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Niswanger Children’s Hospital, Johnson City.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday in “Babyland” at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, with Pastor Bob Yates officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Henry family.