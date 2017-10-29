Gwendolyn Arvella (Bledsoe) Fritz passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Garry Hood and the Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. The Hood family will be providing the music.

The burial service will immediately follow at the Fritz Family Cemetery in the Duffield Community.

An online guest registry is available for the Fritz family at www.Gatecityfunerals.com

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Gwendolyn Arvella (Bledsoe) Fritz.