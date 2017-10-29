Gary “Jessie” Henry, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m., Monday, October 30, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Elder Amos Bright and Pastor Denny Hass officiating. Music by Ashley Stapleton and the Hass Family Singers.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Fields Family Cemetery in Stanleytown Community of Scott County, VA. Gary Jessie Henry, Jr., Charles Lambert, Tommy Stapleton, Cody Shell, Aaron Crawford, and Dustin East will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for graveside services.

The family would like to give special thanks to the MICU nurses and 3rd floor Wilcox Hall nurses for the love and care you provided.

