KINGSPORT - Ethel Marie Carr was born November 25, 1936 and went be with the Lord and Savior on October 28, 2017.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and worked at various jobs including employment at the Kingsport Press and Kingsport Times News. Marie was a housewife and mother with her most important job having been that of raising three children to adulthood.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Allen and Elsie Mae Livesay Allen; husband, William D. “Don” Carr; daughter, Judy Frederick; infant daughter, Patricia; brothers, Coy Allen and Glenn Allen; sister, Roby Arnold.

Survivors include her sons; Danny Carr and wife Pam, Curt Carr and wife Amy; son-in-law, Tim Frederick; granddaughter, Rebecca Lewis and husband Casey, Jessica Mullins and husband Chris, Markita Carr, Shasta Johnson and husband Toby, Brianna Peters and husband Matt; one grandson, Matthew Carr and wife Stacey; eleven great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Charles Kilbourne and Pastor Ken Peterson officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Carr, Chris Mullins, Casey Lewis, Matthew Carr, Toby Johnson, and Chad Carr. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Life Care Center of Gray for their care and support over the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at 950 West Farris Rd. Greeneville, South Carolina 29605 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 .

