Susan Winegar Marsh

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery in Kingsport. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.

To view the obituary online and leave the family condolences visitwww.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Marsh Family.