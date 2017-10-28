Stevan R. Quillen

Stevan was born in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Scott County, VA for most of his life. He was a graduate of Gate City High School, class of ’73. Stevan was an employee of the Kingsport Press for 33 years and later worked for American Water Heaters in Johnson City. He was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dee Quillen.

Stevan is survived by his father, Hobert J. Quillen, Jr. of Gate City, VA; 2 brothers, Mark Quillen and wife, Ann, and Jeff Quillen, all of Gate City; 3 aunts, 2 uncles and several cousins; and special friend, Jackie Mullins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-2:00 pm at Lovelace Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Allen Brummett officiating. Burial will follow in Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

