MOUNT CARMEL - Samuel Eugene Lane age 85, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at his residence.

Calling hours are from 1 to 2 pm Sunday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 pm Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh officiating. Burial will follow at the Rouse Family Cemetery with Kemp Peake, Tristan Brooks, Samuel Lane Jr., Bill Rouse, Dean Rouse and Mike Fields serving as pallbearers.

