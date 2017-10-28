Robert (Bob) Rudwell Barrett

Bob was born in Mt. Vernon, NY on February 27, 1940. He spent his childhood in Yonkers, New York and East Eddington Vermont. Later his family moved to the hamlet of Bayshore, Long Island, New York where he attended Bayshore High School. He soon entered into his career in the country club industry where he was the General Manager of several clubs in Westchester county New York and Hackensack, New Jersey. It was the General Manager position at Ridgefields Country Club that brought him and his family to Kingsport, Tennessee in 1981. He later took the General Manager position at Feathersound Country Club in Clearwater, FL where he and his wife, Roberta lived for over 20 years. Following the death of his wife in January 2017 it was the love of his family that brought him back to Kingsport .

Bob was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and he shared this love with his family and friends. He also enjoyed growing orchids and was a past president of the Florida West Coast Orchid Society. Bob will indeed be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his children; daughters, Ruth Barrett Kerrins of Waynesville, NC and Suzanne Barrett Justis of Kingsport, Tennessee; sons Robert Rudwell Barrett III of Gray, Tennessee and Ronald Douglas Barrett of Johnson City, Tennessee. Bob is also blessed to have three stepchildren, Mickey Landy of Colorado, Karen Landy of New Jersey and Cathy Landy of Connecticut. Bob also leaves behind 9 grandchildren whom he loved and thoroughly enjoyed. Finally, Bob also leaves behind his first wife, Judy Barrett of Kingsport, TN.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Rudwell Barrett Sr. and Ruth Hibbert Barrett of Clearwater, Fl.; his brothers, Douglas Alan Barrett of Jupiter, FL and Ronald Hibbert Barrett of Tucson AZ; and by his beloved wife, Roberta Landy.