Funeral services will be conducted Monday October 30, 2017 at 1:00pm from Shiloh Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Kenneth Calvert officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Church Hill Healthcare for their loving care.

