KINGSPORT - Kimberly Dawn Bolinsky Strong, 53, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2017.

She was born December 18, 1963 in St. Paul, VA to Hillman Bolinsky and Geraldine Trent Bolinsky.

Kimberly was a loving, caring and energetic lady who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to yard sales. She was an avid UT football fan.

Kimberly graduated from Virginia Highlands Community College with a B.S. Degree in Nursing. She was an R.N. and had worked in various area hospitals. Kimberly was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Mrs. Strong was preceded in death by her father, Hillman Bolinsky and her brother-in-law, Larry “Pie” Kelly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Geraldine Trent Bolinsky; husband, Gregory Strong; daughter, Kaitlin Strong; son, Gaston Strong; sisters, Patricia Phillips (Henry), Joan Stanley (Freddie) and Tama Kelly; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:45 pm Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Dr. Cecil Sturgill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Kimberly’s honor be made to the Gaston and Kaitlin Strong College Fund, First Tennessee Bank, 412 W. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660

The care of Kimberly Dawn Bolinsky Strong and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.