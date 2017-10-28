CHUCKEY - Kenneth Littleton, of Chuckey, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at his home.

A lifelong resident of East TN, he retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after 33 years of service. He loved the outdoors and playing with his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Wanda (Who passed in 2016); parents, Willie and Kate Littleton, two sisters, Reba Coffey and Irene Harris; brother, Johnny Littleton and an infant brother.

He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Barbara Moody, Phyllis Malone and husband Mike, and Darlene Lawson and husband Virgil; special caregiver, Ruby Jackson and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday October 30th, 2017 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A service will follow at 7pm with his brother in law, Rev. Mike Malone officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am Tuesday at Cherry Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50.