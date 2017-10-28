KINGSPORT - James Edward Nickels 69, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at UT Medical Center.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard. James enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He attended Parker’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley W. Nickels and Louise Nickels Sulfridge; brothers, Stanley Nickels Jr. and Alex (Johnny) Nickels.

Survivors include his loving wife of 11 years Linda Nickels; step-son, James Lane and wife Cathy; step daughter, April Barton; sisters, Gwenda Mitchell and husband Doug, Teresa King, Sherry Jenkins and husband Toy, Anna Johnson, and baby sister Lisa Barnett; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren beloved dog, Max; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Parker’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church or anytime at their residence. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mark Ball and Larry Winkle officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and Blood Bought.

A military graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12pm to go in procession.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Nickels family.