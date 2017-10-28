Gwendolyn Arvella (Bledsoe) Fritz passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

Ms. Fritz was born on July 21, 1952 in Scott County, Virginia. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and a best friend to all that met her. May she rest high on that mountain!

Ms. Fritz was preceded in death by her son Ricky Lee Fritz; her brother, Scotty Bledsoe; and her (Mam and Pap) Ed and Rosa Bledsoe.

She is survived by her mother Lucy Bledsoe; her son, Fredrick Fritz (Judy); her daughters, Trena (Marty) Qualls and her life-long companion, Fred; grandchildren (Stephanie, Ashley, Marcus (Andrew), Brittany, Emily (Chloe), Patric, Brian, Kenny, Tab, Rusty, and Justin), and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Sonja and Lavonna; brothers, Thomas (Ray), EC, Marlon (Curley), and Eddie Bledsoe; 4 nieces, and 4 nephews. Along with several great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend, Carol Sweeney.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. on Sunday October 29, 2017, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Garry Hood and the Evangelist Kenneth Neeley officiating. The Hood family will be providing the music.

The burial service will immediately follow at the Fritz Family Cemetery in the Duffield Community.

