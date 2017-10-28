Gary “Jessie” Henry, Sr.

He was born in Scott county, VA on May 13, 1946 to the late William and Ethel (Dunn) Henry.

In addition to his parents, his grandson, Daxton Dove; granddaughter, Jessica Crawford; sons-in-law, Gary Crawford and Corey Dove preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Darnell Henry, Kingsport, TN; daughters, Ruth Stapleton and husband, Tommy, Kingsport, TN, Alice Lambert and husband, Charles, Greenville, TN, and Betty Dove, Kingsport, TN; son, Gary Henry and wife, Melanie, Fall Branch, TN; grandchildren, Ashley Stapleton and husband, Cody, Aaron Crawford, Samantha East and husband, Dustin, Kelly Stapleton, Abby Henry and Austin Henry; brother, Russ Henry and wife, Edith, Kingsport, TN; sister, Grace Darnell, Kingsport, TN; step brothers-in-law, Gary Kindle, Kingsport, TN and Ray Kindle, Kingsport, TN; step sister-in-law, Mattie Kindle, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jessie received the lay Award for voluntary services to his community in 1984. His love for children and sports shone through the many years of coaching and mentoring.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m., Monday, October 30, 2017 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Elder Amos Bright and Pastor Denny Hass officiating. Music by Ashley Stapleton and the Hass Family Singers.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the Fields Family Cemetery in Stanleytown Community of Scott County, VA. Gary Jessie Henry, Jr., Charles Lambert, Tommy Stapleton, Cody Shell, Aaron Crawford, and Dustin East will serve as pallbearers.

Family and Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for graveside services.

The family would like to give special thanks to the MICU nurses and 3rd floor Wilcox Hall nurses for the love and care you provided.

