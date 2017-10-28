Fred Allan Cookenour

Al’s mother and father, Jackie Parks and Fred E Cookenour went on ahead of him as did his grandmothers Mary Cookenour and Anna Ruth Sutherland Parks. His grandfathers George W. Cookenour and Samuel Van Parks went on ahead too. Al had a crew of uncles, aunts and cousins that left already. They didn’t want to be late. Fred ran off and left a few cousins and a whole passel of friends (and a couple of enemies) behind. If you loved Al, he wants you to know that he loves you back and he’ll see you when you get there. If you didn’t like Al, well, he wanted you to know that you can “kiss my ass”.

Remembrances, should you choose to, should be sent to a food pantry or shelter of your choice or to anywhere people are hungry and lonesome. Pay it forward.

Mahalo and Voerspoort ya’ll.