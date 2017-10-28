She was born December 28, 1925 in Scott County, Virginia to the late Clyde Scott Jayne and the late Phoebe McClain Jayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harlan Lane; four brothers: Emerson Jayne, Gene Jayne, Wayne McConnell and Joe McConnell; sister: Ruth Pippin. Dorothy enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She was a phenomenal cook and had a knack for growing beautiful flowers. Dorothy was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church for many years.

Dorothy leaves behind to mourn her passing, her sons: Allan Lane and wife Mary of Smyrna, Tennessee and Barry Lane and wife June of Kingsport, Tennessee; brothers: Alvin Jayne and Emory Jayne; sisters: Anne Jenkins, Polly Jayne Williams, Marlene Jayne Tice and Katherine Jayne Scott; grandson: Jeff Lane; great-granddaughters: Danielle and Chloe.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Dorothy Lane will be conducted on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Strickler officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Faith at East Lawn Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, 2017 from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com .