KINGSPORT - Cat Conkin, 75, Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2017. He worked at the Exxon station at Brooks Circle for decades and loved to fish, hunt and hike in the mountains along with looking for ginseng on Bays Mountain. Cat loved Alabama football.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Conkin Harless; father, Houston Conkin; and sisters, Ruth Page, Gladys Grissom and Jean Bell.

Cat is survived by his sister, Linda Johnston and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Special thanks to his fishing buddies and friends for helping Cat get around.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Richard Bell, Tony Bell, Aubrey Gordon, Mike Norris, Michael Norris, and Brad Page. Honorary pallbearer, Stephen Sanders.