DUFFIELD, VA – Annie Vanzant, age 94 of Duffield, VA passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Nova Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

She was born in Duffield, VA on February 9, 1923, and was the daughter of the late Hiram and Susie Tomlinson England. Other than her parents Annie was also preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Vanzant, a grandson Josh Williams and several brothers and sisters. She attended Valley Chapel Evangelical Methodist Church, and also loved to garden and cook. She cherished her friends and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Williams (Mike); 2 sons, Samuel Vanzant (Patti), Emmett Lynn Vanzant (Cheri); an adopted son, Fred Lane (Tammy); grandchildren, David (Venus), Chris (Alesia), Jason (Anna), Jon (Marie) and Allison (Matt) Vanzant, Sara Morgan (Levi), Dawneen Chase and Charli France (Brandon); a sister, Mae Forrester. Also surviving are several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 30, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Keith Sutherland officiating.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 11 AM in the England Family Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM

Pallbearers are Chris Vanzant, David Vanzant, Levi Morgan, Mike Williams, Brandon France and Fred Lane

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Nova Healthcare and Rehab.

